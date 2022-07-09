2,000 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

