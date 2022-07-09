1,501 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NUE opened at $109.01 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
