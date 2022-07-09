1,501 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $109.01 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.