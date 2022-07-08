Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,610 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,292 shares of company stock worth $977,914 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 71.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

