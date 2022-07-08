Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at $9,834,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,088,361 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

ZM stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.