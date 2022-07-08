Zenfuse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,686.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $658,195.08 and $16,686.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

