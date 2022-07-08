ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $301,559.32

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 134.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $301,559.32 and $22.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00274212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

