ZBG Token (ZT) Market Cap Tops $2.44 Million

ZBG Token (ZT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $100,858.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

