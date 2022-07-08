Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 17,940 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. 28,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,164. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

