Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires Shares of 3,607 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Shell makes up approximately 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.