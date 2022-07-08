Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits One Day Volume of $96,782.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $236,371.38 and approximately $96,782.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,089.14 or 1.00031563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

