Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 57,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,988,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.