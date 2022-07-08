Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 57,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,988,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,337 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

