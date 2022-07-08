Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$690.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.58.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.26. 796,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

