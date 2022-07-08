Xion Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $44,680.10 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $44,680.10 and $523.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00117638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00525331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

