Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Down 3.6%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 234,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 736,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.74.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.0592405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.