X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Up 0.6%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.08. 38,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 91,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

