World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.31 and last traded at $110.31. 1,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WRLD. Stephens cut shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
