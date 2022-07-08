World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.31 and last traded at $110.31. 1,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRLD. Stephens cut shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.56.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.91 million. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.