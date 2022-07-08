WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Up 1.2%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 21,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 124,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on WISA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.09.

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. On average, analysts predict that WiSA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

