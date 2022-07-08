Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,791 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corteva by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA opened at $52.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

