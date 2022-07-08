Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.37. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 160,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $208.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Rating ) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

