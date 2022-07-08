Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 4.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBND. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.