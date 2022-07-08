WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 763,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $349,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

