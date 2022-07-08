WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $59.54 Million in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,354,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,544,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 886,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 289,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

