WestEnd Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,754 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

