WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 748,729 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

