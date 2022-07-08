Westaim (CVE:WED) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.52

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as low as C$2.41. Westaim shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 28.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.