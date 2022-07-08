Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises makes up about 1.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 4,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

