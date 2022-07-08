Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 279,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,476,798. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

