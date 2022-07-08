WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.02-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.50 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.02-$5.10 EPS.

WDFC stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.85. The stock had a trading volume of 183,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,492. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.16. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

