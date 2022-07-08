WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Lowered to $169.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDFC traded down $25.93 on Friday, hitting $178.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.16. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of -0.17.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $233,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 421.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

