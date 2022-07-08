Wayland R. Hicks Purchases 2,000 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,602. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $931.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.