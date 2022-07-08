Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,196 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $36,976,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,198,174 shares of company stock worth $82,213,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of S opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

