Waverton Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.