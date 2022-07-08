Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Lear worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEA stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.