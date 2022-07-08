Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328,500 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

