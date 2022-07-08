Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $13,587,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $80.65 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.