Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.46

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.46 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 211.50 ($2.56). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 242,754 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 242.51. The company has a market cap of £552.82 million and a PE ratio of 7,183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($60,141.68). Also, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.81), for a total value of £147,999.76 ($179,219.86).

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

