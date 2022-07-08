Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,180

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,610 ($19.50) to GBX 1,180 ($14.29) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WOSG traded down GBX 7.09 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 792.91 ($9.60). 731,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 734.50 ($8.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,600 ($19.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2,557.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 876.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.73.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

