Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

