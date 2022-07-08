Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €97.86 ($101.94) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a twelve month high of €165.70 ($172.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.