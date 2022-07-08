Wanchain (WAN) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00248268 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

