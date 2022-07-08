Waltonchain Price Tops $0.20 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,400,237 coins and its circulating supply is 80,425,025 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

