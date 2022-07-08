Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

