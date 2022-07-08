Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,213. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

