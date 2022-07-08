Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.32 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $343.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

