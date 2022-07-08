W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

