Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNT. Argus reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $43,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.