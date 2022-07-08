VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VolitionRx stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
