Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $637.00

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 637 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 639.33 ($7.74), with a volume of 25094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641 ($7.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a current ratio of 318.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 681.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 724.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.94.

Get Vietnam Enterprise Investments alerts:

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.