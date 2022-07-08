Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Up 2.4%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.42. 72,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 28,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

