Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $6.06 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $4,068.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00242213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.